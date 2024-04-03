East Side Games Group (TSE:EAGR) Price Target Increased to C$0.90 by Analysts at Eight Capital

East Side Games Group (TSE:EAGR – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at Eight Capital from C$0.55 to C$0.90 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s target price points to a potential downside of 5.26% from the company’s current price.

East Side Games Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE EAGR traded up C$0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.95. The company had a trading volume of 98,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,215. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. East Side Games Group has a twelve month low of C$0.28 and a twelve month high of C$0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$77.46 million, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.95.

About East Side Games Group

East Side Games Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and publishes free-to-play mobile games in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It also develops IdleKit, a proprietary game framework that allows developing of narrative-driven idle games. The company also engages in the sale of in-game virtual items through in-app purchases.

