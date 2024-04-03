Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Eaton by 3.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Eaton by 74.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 43,381 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Eaton by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.73.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $315.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $284.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.06. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $155.38 and a 1-year high of $317.02. The company has a market cap of $125.85 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,244,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total transaction of $500,207.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,380.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,244,140.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,969 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,774. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

