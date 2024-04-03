Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV) Plans $0.04 Dividend

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:CEV – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0434 per share on Thursday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE CEV opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.83 and a fifty-two week high of $10.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.55 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CEV. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 20.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust by 179.0% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,869 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at $156,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $185,000. 35.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

