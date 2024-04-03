Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.134 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of EOI opened at $18.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.58. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $18.88.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 40,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 4.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 167.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 31,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 19,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 8.9% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

