Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:ETX)

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETX opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.48. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $18.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 371,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after buying an additional 14,180 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 89,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 46,371 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $786,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

