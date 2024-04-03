Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Declares Dividend of $0.05

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0461 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

EVN stock opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average of $9.68. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $8.64 and a 12-month high of $10.45.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 678,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 344,277 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 546,320 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 75,232 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 407,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 19,805 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 337,730 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 17,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 316,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 99,777 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.