Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Down 0.7 %
ETJ opened at $8.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.95. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $8.47.
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.
