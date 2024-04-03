Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:EFR)

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 17.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Stock Down 0.1 %
EFR stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $12.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,781. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.56. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $13.28.
About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
