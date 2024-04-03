Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (EVF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on April 18th

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share on Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 19.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of EVF opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.20. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $6.84.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust Company Profile
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.
