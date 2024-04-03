Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (EVG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on April 30th

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.079 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE EVG traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $10.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,094. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $10.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.37.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.
