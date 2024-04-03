Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (EVG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on April 30th

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.079 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE EVG traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $10.51. The stock had a trading volume of 6,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,094. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $10.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 30.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 9,265 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 29.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 9,114 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 27.8% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 31,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.

