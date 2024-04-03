Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.

EVT opened at $23.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.64 and a 200-day moving average of $21.61. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.82.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,161 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

