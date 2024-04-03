Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
EVT opened at $23.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.64 and a 200-day moving average of $21.61. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.82.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.
