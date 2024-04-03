Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.129 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance

ETG stock opened at $17.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.70. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $18.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETG. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $1,787,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,414,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,141,000 after purchasing an additional 106,730 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 260,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 45,887 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $510,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund during the second quarter valued at about $462,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

