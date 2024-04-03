Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:ETG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.129 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund Stock Performance
ETG stock opened at $17.97 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.70. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund has a 12-month low of $14.08 and a 12-month high of $18.34.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.
