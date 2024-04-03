Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (ETB) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.106 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %
ETB stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $13.65. 10,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,093. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.59 and a 12 month high of $14.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.98.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- What is a Bull Market? Key Information about Bull Markets
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Akebia Therapeutics Surges on FDA Approval for Anemia Treatment
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Dave & Buster’s Stock Value Is Unleashed, Not Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.