Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (ETB) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.106 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.3% annually over the last three years.

ETB stock traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $13.65. 10,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,093. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.59 and a 12 month high of $14.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.98.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 5.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 55,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

