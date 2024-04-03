Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.099 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

ETV traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.86. The company had a trading volume of 34,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,276. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.40. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $13.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Burford Brothers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 43,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.