Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ETW stock opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $8.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.76.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETW. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 678.6% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 156,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 136,318 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 19.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 487,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after buying an additional 78,404 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 16.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 554,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after purchasing an additional 76,495 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 75,973 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after purchasing an additional 71,146 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.