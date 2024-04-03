Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.066 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of ETW stock opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $8.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.76.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
