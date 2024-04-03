Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %
EXG opened at $8.06 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $8.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.66.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
