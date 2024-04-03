Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.066 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

EXG opened at $8.06 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.78 and a twelve month high of $8.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 35,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 75,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

