Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the February 29th total of 2,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 384,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance
Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $37.07 on Wednesday. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $46.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.94.
Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.18. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $488.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EPC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Edgewell Personal Care
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgewell Personal Care
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.
Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
