Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,910,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the February 29th total of 2,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 384,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $37.07 on Wednesday. Edgewell Personal Care has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $46.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.94.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.18. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 4.66%. The firm had revenue of $488.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EPC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Edgewell Personal Care

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edgewell Personal Care

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.