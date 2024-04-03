Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Stock Performance

NASDAQ EDUC opened at $2.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.56 and a beta of 1.19. Educational Development has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $2.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $16.94 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 0.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Educational Development

Educational Development Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Educational Development by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Educational Development by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Educational Development during the 1st quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Educational Development during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. 19.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

