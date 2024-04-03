Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of EIGR stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.60. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $43.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIGR. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 102,153 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 554,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after buying an additional 8,160 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 139.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 31,734 shares during the period. 62.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

