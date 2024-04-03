Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Short Interest Down 5.2% in March

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,980,000 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the February 29th total of 13,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Insider Transactions at Elanco Animal Health

In other news, Director R David Hoover acquired 20,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.14 per share, for a total transaction of $322,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 185,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,985,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Elanco Animal Health

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,468,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,083,000 after buying an additional 467,196 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 211,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 5,602 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 595,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,868,000 after buying an additional 45,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,155,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,210,000 after buying an additional 69,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ELAN shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.71.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $15.58 on Wednesday. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $16.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.86 and a 200 day moving average of $13.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 27.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Further Reading

