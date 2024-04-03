electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Short Interest Up 6.3% in March

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the February 29th total of 16,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

electroCore Stock Up 9.8 %

ECOR stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.47. 7,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,758. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.19. electroCore has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $8.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.91.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). electroCore had a negative return on equity of 201.47% and a negative net margin of 117.49%. The business had revenue of $5.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that electroCore will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of electroCore

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in electroCore by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,977 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of electroCore by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in electroCore by 37.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 11,061 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in electroCore by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 155,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in electroCore during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 26.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of electroCore in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc, a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults; Truvaga for the support of general health and wellbeing; and TAC-STIM, a form of nVNS for human performance.

Featured Stories

