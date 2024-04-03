electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Short Interest Up 6.3% in March

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 6.3% from the February 29th total of 16,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
electroCore Stock Up 9.8 %
ECOR stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.47. 7,189 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,758. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.19. electroCore has a 52 week low of $3.83 and a 52 week high of $8.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.91.
electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). electroCore had a negative return on equity of 201.47% and a negative net margin of 117.49%. The business had revenue of $5.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that electroCore will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of electroCore in a report on Thursday, March 14th.
electroCore, Inc, a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults; Truvaga for the support of general health and wellbeing; and TAC-STIM, a form of nVNS for human performance.
