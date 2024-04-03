Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 52.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 7.0% during the second quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,632,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,314 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the second quarter valued at about $21,305,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In related news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elevance Health Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $499.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $412.00 and a 12 month high of $521.18. The company has a market cap of $116.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $504.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $477.90.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $42.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.16 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $584.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $569.36.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

