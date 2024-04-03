Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 1.2% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $31,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,992,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,731 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,436 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 53,716.8% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,751,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,946 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $445,944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,375,262,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $700.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.7 %

LLY traded up $12.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $776.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,526,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,193,833. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $742.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $642.33. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $351.27 and a twelve month high of $800.78. The stock has a market cap of $737.95 billion, a PE ratio of 134.21, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

