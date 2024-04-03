Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,470,000 shares, a drop of 5.8% from the February 29th total of 18,550,000 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 20,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.3% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 11,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,320 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 22,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPD opened at $29.79 on Wednesday. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1 year low of $25.19 and a 1 year high of $29.84. The company has a market cap of $64.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.76 and a 200-day moving average of $27.10.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.92%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 81.75%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Articles

