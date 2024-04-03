Envision Financial Planning LLC Buys 18,796 Shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Envision Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,796 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Envision Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Envision Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 488.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 426.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Price Performance

DIHP stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.70. The company had a trading volume of 539,132 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.26 and its 200 day moving average is $24.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18 and a beta of -1.00.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

