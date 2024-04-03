Envision Financial Planning LLC Has $8.60 Million Stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Envision Financial Planning LLC trimmed its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,288 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for 7.5% of Envision Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Envision Financial Planning LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $8,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 600,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,906,000 after purchasing an additional 41,020 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,301,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,262,000 after acquiring an additional 435,662 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 419,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,027,000 after purchasing an additional 45,980 shares during the period. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 117,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAI traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.13. The stock had a trading volume of 367,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,824. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.78. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $24.83 and a twelve month high of $30.27.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

