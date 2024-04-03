Envision Financial Planning LLC Sells 4,663 Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Envision Financial Planning LLC cut its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,663 shares during the period. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Envision Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Envision Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 153,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,411,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 81.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFNM traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $47.90. 21,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,563. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.69. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $48.64.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

