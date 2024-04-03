Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for April 3rd (ALLY, AWK, AY, BGFV, BIO, BKNG, BOX, COST, CWK, DEA)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, April 3rd:

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. They currently have $39.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $37.00.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY)

was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $365.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $400.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a buy rating to an accumulate rating. Gordon Haskett currently has $775.00 price target on the stock.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. They currently have $13.00 target price on the stock.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a buy rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $140.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $150.00.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $61.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $58.00.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a buy rating to an accumulate rating. They currently have $200.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $210.00.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. The firm currently has $14.00 price target on the stock.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $21.00 price target on the stock.

