EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Shares Up 3.9%

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.35 and last traded at $5.35. 1,593 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 42,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.15.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of EVE in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

EVE Trading Up 7.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.77 and a 200-day moving average of $6.86.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVEX. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in EVE in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EVE during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of EVE during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of EVE during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of EVE by 541.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares during the period. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

