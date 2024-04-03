Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Shares Gap Down to $13.76

Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.76, but opened at $13.36. Evolus shares last traded at $13.58, with a volume of 12,338 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Evolus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Evolus Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.87.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $61.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.14 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evolus, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 11,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $156,773.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,533.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 11,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $156,773.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,533.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Moatazedi sold 7,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $100,794.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 792,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,364,801.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,969 shares of company stock valued at $831,005 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evolus

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Evolus by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,943,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,995,000 after purchasing an additional 244,865 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Evolus during the 4th quarter worth about $685,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evolus by 166.8% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,735,000 after buying an additional 2,477,623 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolus during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Evolus by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evolus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

