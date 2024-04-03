Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) PT Raised to $120.00 at TD Cowen

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at TD Cowen from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Redburn Atlantic raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.47.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $119.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $95.77 and a one year high of $120.70. The stock has a market cap of $473.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.96.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,269,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $149,213,000 after acquiring an additional 575,649 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 4,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 87,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 390,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $45,971,000 after acquiring an additional 21,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 87,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after acquiring an additional 23,148 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

