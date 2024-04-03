FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $15.60-$16.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.20-2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.20 billion.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $439.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.72. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $380.96 and a 12-month high of $488.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $466.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $456.22.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.83 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $545.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.93 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.36% and a net margin of 22.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 15.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.04%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FDS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $469.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and issued a $480.00 target price (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $464.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $444.11.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.10, for a total value of $1,356,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,838,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FDS. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

