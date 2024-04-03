Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Short Interest Update

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 645,800 shares, an increase of 6.5% from the February 29th total of 606,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 166,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total value of $157,713.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,942.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,259.91, for a total value of $10,079,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,638 shares in the company, valued at $36,081,302.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total transaction of $157,713.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,942.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,136 shares of company stock worth $20,044,434 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FICO. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,187.20.

Shares of FICO stock traded up $9.90 on Wednesday, hitting $1,257.19. The stock had a trading volume of 35,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,075. Fair Isaac has a twelve month low of $664.41 and a twelve month high of $1,349.75. The firm has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.72, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,267.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,114.65.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.11. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.80%. The company had revenue of $382.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.55 million. On average, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 20.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

