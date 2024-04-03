Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Position in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in National Research were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in National Research by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,077,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,896,000 after acquiring an additional 63,465 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Research by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 980,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of National Research by 4,323.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 974,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,340,000 after purchasing an additional 952,230 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Research by 6.0% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 773,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,308,000 after purchasing an additional 43,475 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Research by 0.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $189,612.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,833,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,036,490.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

National Research Stock Performance

Shares of NRC opened at $36.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $872.43 million, a PE ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. National Research Co. has a 52-week low of $36.21 and a 52-week high of $47.25.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $38.00 million during the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 47.79%.

National Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. National Research’s payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of National Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

About National Research

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

