Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 123 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 106,784.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,983,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,727,195,000 after acquiring an additional 135,856,748 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,074,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,711,000 after acquiring an additional 133,228 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,170,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,847,000 after acquiring an additional 28,499 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,940,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,602,000 after acquiring an additional 23,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,490,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,232,000 after acquiring an additional 63,793 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

IVE stock opened at $184.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $147.23 and a twelve month high of $187.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $179.32 and a 200-day moving average of $168.52.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.