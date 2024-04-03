Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 5 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Booking by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,888,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at $121,888,554.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,826,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,467 shares of company stock valued at $22,299,114. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,566.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3,589.15 and its 200 day moving average is $3,330.03. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,456.93 and a 1 year high of $3,918.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $24.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BKNG. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Booking from $3,600.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,723.41.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

