Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 504 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 15.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,578,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $680,962,000 after buying an additional 1,794,133 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the fourth quarter worth about $90,026,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 94.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,841,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,249,000 after buying an additional 892,933 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter worth about $38,875,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,013,000. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of KNX opened at $53.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.73 and a 12 month high of $60.99. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.93%. Research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Knight-Swift Transportation

Insider Transactions at Knight-Swift Transportation

In related news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $112,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,836.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.