FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. cut its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,962 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,192 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in FedEx by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 1,439 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.33.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $794,763.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,507.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 6,145 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.02, for a total transaction of $1,769,882.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $794,763.39. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,507.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,393 shares of company stock valued at $5,581,475 over the last quarter. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Trading Down 1.7 %

FedEx stock opened at $275.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $213.80 and a one year high of $291.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $252.00 and its 200 day moving average is $253.00.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.6 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

