Fei USD (FEI) Price Tops $0.98 on Exchanges

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00001473 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Fei USD has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Fei USD has a market capitalization of $14.92 million and $53,713.30 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Fei USD

Fei USD (FEI) is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 15,529,043 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,270,375 tokens. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Fei USD Token Trading

