Fenbo Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FEBO) Short Interest Up 10.2% in March

Fenbo Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FEBO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the February 29th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Fenbo Trading Down 9.4 %
Shares of FEBO stock opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.00. Fenbo has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $10.41.
About Fenbo
