Fenbo Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FEBO) Short Interest Up 10.2% in March

Fenbo Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FEBO – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 10.2% from the February 29th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Fenbo Trading Down 9.4 %

Shares of FEBO stock opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.00. Fenbo has a 1 year low of $4.19 and a 1 year high of $10.41.

About Fenbo

Fenbo Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells personal care electric appliances and toys products. The company offers curling wands and irons, flat irons and hair straighteners, hair dryers, trimmers, nail polishers, pet shampoo brushes, eyebrow pliers, etc. It serves customers in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally.

