Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY) Hits New 52-Week High at $26.56

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.56 and last traded at $26.53, with a volume of 84370 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.40.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,481,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,247,000 after purchasing an additional 89,563 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,252,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,196,000 after purchasing an additional 65,881 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 853,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,244,000 after purchasing an additional 71,660 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 816,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,814,000 after purchasing an additional 179,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 574,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,232,000 after purchasing an additional 16,640 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

