Financial Analysis: Southland (SLND) and Its Peers

Southland (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Free Report) is one of 18 public companies in the “Heavy construction, except building construction – contractors” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Southland to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.9% of Southland shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.1% of shares of all “Heavy construction, except building construction – contractors” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.4% of shares of all “Heavy construction, except building construction – contractors” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Southland and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Southland $1.16 billion -$19.25 million -11.95 Southland Competitors $19.57 billion $725.52 million 24.98

Risk and Volatility

Southland’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Southland. Southland is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Southland has a beta of -0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 127% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southland’s competitors have a beta of 0.83, suggesting that their average stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Southland and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southland 0 1 1 0 2.50 Southland Competitors 47 484 761 18 2.57

Southland presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 49.40%. As a group, “Heavy construction, except building construction – contractors” companies have a potential upside of 6.52%. Given Southland’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Southland is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Southland and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southland -1.66% -14.55% -3.27% Southland Competitors 1.81% 6.34% 2.87%

Summary

Southland competitors beat Southland on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

Southland Company Profile

Southland Holdings, Inc. engages in specialty infrastructure construction business in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Civil and Transportation. The Civil segment designs and constructs water pipelines, pump stations, lift stations, water and wastewater treatment plants, concrete and structural steel, outfall, and tunneling. The Transportation segment designs and constructs bridges, roadways, marine, dredging, ship terminals and piers, and specialty structures and facilities, as well as convention centers, sports stadiums, marine facilities, and ferris wheels. Southland Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

