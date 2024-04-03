Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT) Plans GBX 8.80 Dividend

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.80 ($0.11) per share by the investment trust on Friday, May 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LON FGT opened at GBX 844.76 ($10.60) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,206.80 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 788.71 ($9.90) and a 1-year high of GBX 923 ($11.59). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 851.59 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 839.73.

Insider Activity at Finsbury Growth & Income Trust

In other news, insider Simon Hayes acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 838 ($10.52) per share, with a total value of £25,140 ($31,559.13). In related news, insider Simon Hayes purchased 3,000 shares of Finsbury Growth & Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 838 ($10.52) per share, for a total transaction of £25,140 ($31,559.13). Also, insider Katherine Cornish-Bowden purchased 139 shares of Finsbury Growth & Income Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 853 ($10.71) per share, for a total transaction of £1,185.67 ($1,488.41). In the last three months, insiders have bought 7,139 shares of company stock valued at $5,976,567. Corporate insiders own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

About Finsbury Growth & Income Trust

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

