First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.61.

A number of research firms recently commented on FQVLF. Royal Bank of Canada raised First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FQVLF opened at $10.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.48. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $29.79.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.21). First Quantum Minerals had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

