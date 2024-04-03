First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ) Hits New 1-Year High at $71.80

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $71.80 and last traded at $71.48, with a volume of 5958 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.09.

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $620.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund during the third quarter worth $809,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 19.1% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 48.5% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 4.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management boosted its position in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 9.6% during the third quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the StrataQuant Materials index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index of large- and mid-cap basic materials firms in the US. Holdings are selected and weighted based on growth and value metrics. FXZ was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

