Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Short Interest Update

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,890,000 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the February 29th total of 5,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of FI traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.62. The stock had a trading volume of 525,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,266. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.33. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $109.11 and a twelve month high of $159.99. The firm has a market cap of $93.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FI. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,265,000. Alta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,431,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Fiserv by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 17,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,837,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

FI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Oppenheimer raised Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Fiserv from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.21.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

