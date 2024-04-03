Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Short Interest Update

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the February 29th total of 3,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.
NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $60.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.82 and a beta of 0.83. Five9 has a 52-week low of $51.01 and a 52-week high of $92.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.04 and a 200 day moving average of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53.
Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.14. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $239.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.64 million. On average, research analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 46.8% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 117.6% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently commented on FIVN. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Five9 from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Five9 from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Five9 from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Five9 from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.80.
Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.
