Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Director Purchases $117,750.00 in Stock

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) Director Edward J. Jr. Casey purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.55 per share, for a total transaction of $117,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,771.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

NYSE FLO traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $23.27. 839,316 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,682. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $29.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.39.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flowers Foods

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 158.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth $5,018,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 184.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 184,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 119,501 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 472,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,486,000 after acquiring an additional 228,063 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 10,660.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 272,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 269,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Flowers Foods by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 343,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 182,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FLO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flowers Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

