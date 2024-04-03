Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Raised to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.63.

Fluence Energy stock opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. Fluence Energy has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $31.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.62 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.37 and its 200 day moving average is $19.92.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $363.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.93 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fluence Energy will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $666,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Fluence Energy by 65.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,694,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,609 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fluence Energy during the third quarter valued at $5,916,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 57.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 139,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 50,990 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 31.2% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 21,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the period. 53.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

