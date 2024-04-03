Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Short Interest Update

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 597,900 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the February 29th total of 562,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.
NYSE FOR traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $39.45. 124,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,573. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.35. Forestar Group has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $40.92.
Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $305.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.00 million. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Forestar Group will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.
