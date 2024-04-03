Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR) Short Interest Update

Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 597,900 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the February 29th total of 562,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forestar Group

Forestar Group Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOR. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forestar Group by 1,601.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the third quarter worth about $32,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Forestar Group in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Forestar Group by 533.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,892 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. 35.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FOR traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $39.45. 124,297 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,573. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.35. Forestar Group has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $40.92.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $305.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.00 million. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Forestar Group will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The company acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Arlington, Texas.

Featured Articles

